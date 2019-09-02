Zimbabwe threatens to stop cross-border traffic with South Africa if xenophobic attacks continue

JOHANNESBURG – The Zimbabwe Cross Borders Transport Association (ZCBTA) has warned that it will stop all South African cross-border transport if reputed attacks by South African nationals on foreign truck drivers proceed.

“Due to threats by South African nationals that on September 2, 2019 they are embarking on an attack on foreign national drivers, the International Cross-Border Traders Association executive has resolved that if this plan succeeds, we are going to stop all South Africa-registered trucks, buses and flights to cross borders to any African nation,” Dennis Juru, the chair of ZCBTA, said in a statement.

Juru said that the foreign truck drivers had permits to work in South Africa that had been granted by the South African authorities and that the ongoing xenophobic attacks in South Africa required an appropriate response, Pindula News reported on Monday.

“We have previously witnessed foreign nationals killed, assaulted and threatened without a single person being arrested or prosecuted,” he added.

South Africa has regularly made international headlines for the ongoing attacks on foreigners, mostly from Africa, which have included killing many, injuring many more and destroying businesses owned by the foreigners, claiming they are stealing South African jobs and are involved in crime operations in the country.