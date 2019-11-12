ICC prosecutor warns of trials over Guinea deadly clashes

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has urged the government and the opposition in Guinea to resume talks following protests and deadly clashes.

The ICC’s Chief Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, warned that people who commit or incite violence are liable to face trial either in Guinea or at the ICC.

The opposition says at least 16 civilians have been killed since last month during demonstrations fuelled by suspicion that President Alpha Condé intends to amend the constitution to run for office again.

The ICC is already investigating the 2009 massacre of more than 150 opposition supporters in a stadium in the capital Conakry.