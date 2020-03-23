Zimbabwe Records First Covid-19 Death

Harare- Zororo Makamba, who was said to be the second COVID-19 case in Zimbabwe after he recently returned from the United States, has passed away.

The news was broken on social media via South African-based businessman Mutumwa Mawere twitter handle.

Said the message: “Mr Zororo Makamba, the son of Mr James Makamba has passed on. MHSRIEP. I have just learned of this tragic loss of life due to the virus. A giant with so much potential has fallen. Coronavirus is real. Let us pause and reflect. Life is too precious.”

Makamba is said to have collapsed at Wilkins Hospital where he was receiving treatment of the deadly Coronavirus.

Makamba started his media career at ZiFM Stereo, Zimbabwe’s first private radio station where he hosted several current affairs programs.

From radio he quickly moved to television and was the Host and Executive Producer of Tonight with Zororo an award winning talk show which aired on MNET’s, Zambezi Magic. Tonight with Zororo won the award for Outstanding Screen Production (Television) at the National Arts Merits Awards.

He also worked in telecoms, as the Public Relations Executive for Telecel Zimbabwe, as well a News & Broadcasting Assistant at United Talent Agency in New York.

He was director and co-founder of Eleven dogs Inc, a digital media and broadcasting company. He was also host of the weekly web political opinion Point of View with Zororo Makamba