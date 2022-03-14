Russia has asked China for military help in Ukraine – US official

Russia has requested military equipment from China since launching its invasion of Ukraine, US officials tell the Financial Times.
According to the report, the request raised concern in the White House that China could undercut Western efforts to back Ukraine militarily.
The newspaper says the officials would not specify what kind of military equipment Russia asked for.
