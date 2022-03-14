Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address US Congress this week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the US Congress on Wednesday, it has been announced.

The address will be delivered virtually at 9am local time (1pm GMT).

US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a joint letter to politicians: “The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin’s cruel and diabolical aggression, and to passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as deliver humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine.”