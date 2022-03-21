China Eastern Airlines Boeing with 132 on board crashes in China

A China Eastern Airlines plane carrying 132 people on board has crashed in Guangxi province, Chinese aviation officials have confirmed.
The number of casualties and reason for the crash are not yet known.
The crash of the Boeing 737 jet, in a mountainous region, led to a fire in the woods, state media is reporting.
Flight MU5735 was scheduled to leave Kunming at 13:15 local time (05:15 GMT) and was en route to Guangzhou.
Flight tracking sites report the plane was in the air for just over an hour.
The plane went down near the city of Wuzhou in Teng County. Guangxi is a southern province neighbouring Guangzhou, a major city in the south-east.
Rescue crews have been deployed to the area, state media CCTV reported.
According to FlightRadar24 data, the last sourced information on the flight showed it ended at 14:22 local time, at an altitude of 3,225 ft.
more recommended stories
-
North Korea fires multiple-rocket launcher, South Korea says
North Korea appeared to have fired.
-
SA President Ramaphosa: NATO to blame for Russia’s war in Ukraine
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has.
-
UK to Deploy Air Defense Missiles to Poland
WARSAW — Britain will deploy its.
-
Russia could take full control of major Ukrainian cities : Kremlin spokesperson
The Kremlin said on Monday that.
-
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address US Congress this week
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address.
-
Russia has asked China for military help in Ukraine – US official
Russia has requested military equipment from.
-
Putin ‘does not appear ready to end war’ – French presidency official
Earlier today, there was a 75-minute.
-
Russia says it could target western arms supplies to Ukraine
A senior Russian official warned on.