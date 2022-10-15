Tendai Biti says mining leases are being distributed like cakes at a wedding to people that have no money

Opposition legislator Tendai Biti has called on the Minister of Mines Winston Chitando to come to Parliament to explain how mining leases are being granted because they are being distributed like cakes at a wedding to people that do not have money.
He raised this as a point of national interest citing the examples of Russian Company GDI which was granted a platinum mining lease and Manhize which is mining iron.
Great Dyke Investments was a joint venture between Kuvimba Mining and Russia’s VI Holdings which was supposed to invest US$3 billion in a platinum mining venture but the Russian company pulled out in July.
Manhize is supposed to be a billion dollar investment by Chinese company Dinson Iron and Steel Company. Construction of what is expected to be one of the largest steel plants in Africa was officially launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa this month.
Biti, however, says Zimbabwe is mortgaging its resources and getting nothing
more recommended stories
-
Zimbabwe president Mnangagwa tries to heal wounds of 1980s massacres
Zimbabwe has launched a programme to.
-
‘We have nothing to hide,’ President Mnangagwa says, as opposition claims political violence
In his weekly column in the.
-
Tharisa planning to invest $391m in platinum mine in Zimbabwe
South African mining firm Tharisa is.
-
China to continue support Zimbabwe’s economic development: ambassador
HARARE, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) — China.
-
Zimbabwean author Dangarembga found guilty for role in civil rights protest
World-renowned author Tsitsi Dangarembga was found.
-
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa plots succession roadmap
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly ordered.
-
Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa’s ally Mike Chimombe arrested
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ally and.
-
Zimbabwe’s capital Harare approves use of local currency to pay services
The local authority which runs the.