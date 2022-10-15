Tendai Biti says mining leases are being distributed like cakes at a wedding to people that have no money

Opposition legislator Tendai Biti has called on the Minister of Mines Winston Chitando to come to Parliament to explain how mining leases are being granted because they are being distributed like cakes at a wedding to people that do not have money.

He raised this as a point of national interest citing the examples of Russian Company GDI which was granted a platinum mining lease and Manhize which is mining iron.

Great Dyke Investments was a joint venture between Kuvimba Mining and Russia’s VI Holdings which was supposed to invest US$3 billion in a platinum mining venture but the Russian company pulled out in July.

Manhize is supposed to be a billion dollar investment by Chinese company Dinson Iron and Steel Company. Construction of what is expected to be one of the largest steel plants in Africa was officially launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa this month.

Biti, however, says Zimbabwe is mortgaging its resources and getting nothing