Cross border buses are being impounded

Not every foreign national will make it to Zimbabwe this Christmas due to the clamping down on non-complying cross border buses.
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) conducted a joint Cross Border Transport operation which targeted buses that will be ferrying thousands of foreign nationals returning home for Christmas.
According to JMPD, a Joint Cross Border Transport operation conducted by them, Gauteng Traffic, Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and Bad Boyz Security, focus on the Johannesburg Inner City,
During the operation, four buses and one trailer were impounded for non-compliance.
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) did not end there, they also conducted a safety campaign to sensitise travellers about their safety.
“Festive Season Road Safety Campaign conducted by #JMPD Outreach Unit together with the City of Johannesburg Transport Department at the Cross Border Bus Terminal in the Joburg Inner City.
Road Safety remains a top priority, especially for public transportation.
Compliance is non-negotiable,” JMPD reiterated.
In other news, a Greyhound bus carrying 25 passengers on board recently exploded and went up in flames en route to Durban last month.
It is reported that the luxurious double-decker coach experienced an engine failure which resulted in an explosion.
The explosion happened in Vereeniging, Gauteng amidst travelling from Johannesburg to Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.
According to a witness on board, “We had just picked up some passengers in Vereeniging when we heard a loud bang. The bus came to a complete stop”.
Speaking to Kaya959, Greyhound claimed that all of its vehicles are regularly repaired, kept up to the greatest safety requirements and maintained in accordance with manufacturer recommendations.
more recommended stories
-
William Chinyanga Londoner who encouraged bombings in Zimbabwe in online speeches jailed
A man who encouraged bombings in.
-
New Sanctions Imposed on Mnangagwa’s Son, Several Others Are ‘Terrible’
Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Frederick Shava,.
-
Emmerson Mnagagwa’s son and Mrs Tagwirei added to US sanctions list
(OFAC) designated four Zimbabwean individuals and.
-
Hopewell Chin’ono honoured with anti-corruption award
Top Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.
-
Zimbabweans mock Emmerson Mnangagwa over election promises as blackouts worsen
The announcement by the Zambezi River.
-
Zimbabwean rapist pastor sentenced to two life sentences for rape and murder in South Africa
The Mahikeng high court in the.
-
Zimbabwe to ask neighbours for help as its electricity crisis deepens
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the.
-
Nelson Chamisa rebukes party MPs who accepted government loot
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader.