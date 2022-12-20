ANC does not favor the concept of replacing the government in Zimbabwe.

Fikile Mbalula, a member of the African National Congress (ANC), has stated that his party will increase its efforts to help Zimbabwe recover from its economic struggles and brain drain.

Mbalula emphasized that the ANC does not support the idea of replacing the government in Zimbabwe and instead wants to work towards improving the country.

He also called on Western nations, particularly Britain and the United States, to lift sanctions on Zimbabwe and invest in the compensation of the country’s land redistribution program. Mbalula added that the ANC will not agree to turn Zimbabwe into a “client state” and will instead support the self-determination of the people of Western Sahara and Cuba.

The ANC, under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa, is preparing for the 2024 general elections in South Africa, while in Zimbabwe, President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu-PF party are preparing for the 2023 presidential elections, which will be contested by the Citizens’ Coalition for Change led by Nelson Chamisa.