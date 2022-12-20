Increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe has reported an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in the past week, with a total of 211 new cases and six deaths recorded. This marks an increase from the 203 cases reported in the previous week.

In response, the government has urged citizens to be extra cautious during the holiday season and has announced that visitors to the country will be required to undergo an on-site COVID-19 test if they cannot provide a vaccination card with all three doses.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in March 2020 is 259,770, with 253,672 recoveries and 5,631 cumulative deaths. The recovery rate is currently 98%, with 467 active cases.

The Ministry of Health and Childcare is conducting a vaccination campaign throughout the country from December 1 to December 31 in an effort to control the spread of the virus. In addition, the government has recommended that individuals continue to wear masks in public transportation and indoor gatherings, practice social distancing, and avoid crowded gatherings.