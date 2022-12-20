Kariba power station has increased its electricity production by 100%

The Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) has announced that the Kariba hydroelectric power plant has doubled its electricity output to 401 MW in response to the ongoing load-shedding crisis in the country.

The Munyati and Hwange power plants are also contributing 17 MW and 429 MW, respectively, for a total power supply of 847 MW. However, the coal-fired power stations in Harare and Bulawayo have not been operating.

Kariba is the largest power plant in Zimbabwe and supplies over 70% of the country’s electricity, so the increase in its output is expected to help alleviate the load-shedding problem.