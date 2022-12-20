Kariba power station has increased its electricity production by 100%

The Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) has announced that the Kariba hydroelectric power plant has doubled its electricity output to 401 MW in response to the ongoing load-shedding crisis in the country.
The Munyati and Hwange power plants are also contributing 17 MW and 429 MW, respectively, for a total power supply of 847 MW. However, the coal-fired power stations in Harare and Bulawayo have not been operating.
Kariba is the largest power plant in Zimbabwe and supplies over 70% of the country’s electricity, so the increase in its output is expected to help alleviate the load-shedding problem.
more recommended stories
-
Mthuli Ncube announces limited funds for 2023 national budget
Zimbabwe Finance minister Mthuli Ncube has.
-
Increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe has reported an increase in.
-
A CCC councillor is supporting the campaign of a Zanu PF MP in Silobela
At a prize giving ceremony at.
-
South African authorities seize Marry Mubaiwa’s Pretoria home and Range Rovers
The ex-wife of Zimbabwe’s Vice President.
-
Implementing free education would take time, according to Mthuli Ncube
The Minister of Finance and Economic.
-
300,000 stateless individuals living in Zimbabwe, according to Amnesty International
There are around 300,000 stateless individuals.
-
Overview: Elections to pay attention to in 2023
Five countries in southern Africa, including.
-
Zimbabwe Primary School teacher under investigation for alleged sexual abuse
“THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is.