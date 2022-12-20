Overview: Elections to pay attention to in 2023

Five countries in southern Africa, including the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Madagascar, Mozambique, Eswatini, and Zimbabwe, are set to hold elections in the coming year. While the DRC, Madagascar, and Zimbabwe will hold presidential elections, Eswatini will hold senate, house of assembly, urban local, and tinkhundla elections. Mozambique is also planning to hold local authority elections, although no specific dates have been announced.

During the United States Africa Leaders Summit last week, President Joe Biden met with leaders from the DRC, Gabon, Liberia, Nigeria, Madagascar, and Sierra Leone to discuss the upcoming 2023 elections and ensure that they will be free and fair. The President also announced plans to provide approximately R2.8 billion in support for elections and good governance in Africa in 2023.