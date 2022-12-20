Tragedy strikes on Harare-Bulawayo highway as five people lose their lives

Yesterday, five people died in a car accident on the Harare-Bulawayo highway at the 379-kilometer mark.

A Toyota Hilux collided with a Nissan Magnìte, resulting in the deaths of all five people in the Nissan.

The driver of the Toyota survived the accident and had one passenger on board.

The bodies of the deceased were transported to the United Bulawayo Hospital. It has been noted that the number of accidents tends to increase during the festive season.