Zimbabwe Primary School teacher under investigation for alleged sexual abuse

“THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a case of sexual abuse on pupils at Murwira primary school by their headmaster, after images of him squeezing their private parts leaked online.
The headmaster, only identified as Mr. Mugonesi, has been trending online where his images are been shared on various platforms. Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the development. “I can confirm that we have received the case and investigations into the matter are currently underway,” said Mahoko without giving much details.
The alleged crime has left parents fuming, after further revelations Mugonesi had overseen the school’s 0% passrate at last year’s grade seven Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) examinations.
They are calling for his head. “We are calling on organisations to do with girl child rights and protection to intervene. This old man has been molesting kids and getting intimate with them. Let us make noise and help these vulnerable girls,” a disgruntled parent said in a WhatsApp group. Zimbabwe has in the past two months recorded two pregnancies by an eight-year-old and nine-year-old. The nine year old has since given birth, through caesarian. In Macheke, Mutare, two parents where arrested for allegedly sexually abusing their children last month.”
