CAAZ plagued by new wage disputes as employees protest payment delays

According to inside sources, the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) is facing a new wave of salary disputes due to payment delays for ordinary workers, while company bosses receive generous perks.

The monthly wage budget of $320,000 for CAAZ’s 250 employees is reportedly largely going to the company’s bosses, leading to discontent among ordinary workers.

In addition, there is reportedly a significant wage gap between air controllers with just ‘A’ level qualifications and those with university degrees, with the former being paid higher wages than the latter.

To make matters worse, CAAZ director Blessing Ngwarati is accused of taking a three-month trip to China and receiving daily allowances of $250 while the salary crisis was ongoing at home, as well as misusing funds meant for purchasing a radar.

The CAAZ public relations department has released a statement denying these allegations and stating that salaries are paid on a month-to-month basis and that job evaluations determine salary structures.

However, wage disputes have been a longstanding issue at the government department, with workers going on strike over unpaid wages and poor working conditions in 2019.

