  • Zimbabwe Politics

    • Chamisa Urges Supporters to Remain Focused Despite Rally Ban by Zimbabwe Police

    By on December 21, 2022

    Nelson Chamisa, the President of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has called on his supporters to remain focused despite being prohibited from holding end-of-year celebrations in Chitungwiza and Budiriro on Saturday.

    The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) did not give a reason for the ban on the rallies. Chamisa responded by saying, “Whether there is a rally or not, we will only advance! Threats or persecutions will not stop us! We are the nation’s solution, the nation’s answer. We have a plan! We are nation builders. We are transformers. We are change champions. Trust the process. Focus #FAKAPRESSURE.”

    The police also banned the CCC from launching a tree planting program in Gutu last week, stating that another political party had a meeting in the same area on the same day.

