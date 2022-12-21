Makhadzi Returns to Beitbridge for Exciting Show with Zimbabwean Artists

Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, also known as Makhadzi, a South African music star, has arrived in Beitbridge for her performance at the PaGomba Arts Arena this evening.
She will be joined by several Zimbabwean artists including Sandra Ndebele, Enzo Ishall, and Mzoe, an Amapiano DJ.
Makhadzi, who was born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on June 30, 1996 and raised in Ha-Mashamba, Limpopo, South Africa, has a special connection to Beitbridge, as it was here that she first began her career by performing in small townships before achieving fame. “I have all the love for Beitbridge,” Makhadzi stated.
