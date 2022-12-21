Producer Levels faces charges of revenge porn, case adjourned to March 2023

Tafadzwa “Levels” Kadzimwe, a producer at Chillspot Records based in Mbare, has been ordered to appear in court on March 10, 2023, in connection with allegations that he leaked intimate photos and a sex tape of himself and his former girlfriend, singer Ashleigh “Shashl” Moyo, without her consent. Levels is facing charges of “transmitting nudes without consent.”

During a court appearance on Tuesday, the case was adjourned by Magistrate Kudzai Zihove, with Pardon Dziva serving as prosecutor. Levels and Moyo were in a relationship from September 2021 until November 2021, when Moyo ended the relationship.

It is alleged that when Moyo refused to reconcile with Levels, he released the intimate photos and sex tape as a form of revenge, a practice known as “revenge porn.”

In a statement given during police investigations, Moyo stated that she discovered the photos and videos on social media on November 27, 2021, and believes that Levels was the one who posted them. Moyo had initially accused Levels of rape, but it appears that these charges were later withdrawn.

