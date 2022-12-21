Zimbabw allocates US$60 million for police operations ahead of elections

The government of Zimbabwe has allocated funds for police operations in the country for the upcoming year.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube stated that at least $60 million has been reserved for the mobility of security forces, including the purchase of vehicles and helicopters.

In addition, $230 million has been allocated for the construction of a facility at Tomlinson Depot and $300 million for the Dotito Police Station, as well as other funds for the upgrading of various police stations.

Ncube also addressed concerns about the conditions of prisons in the country and stated that prisons should make use of their own farms to produce food. However, legislators urged for increased funding for prisoners’ food and for prison guards’ salaries.