Zimbabw allocates US$60 million for police operations ahead of elections

The government of Zimbabwe has allocated funds for police operations in the country for the upcoming year.
Finance minister Mthuli Ncube stated that at least $60 million has been reserved for the mobility of security forces, including the purchase of vehicles and helicopters.
In addition, $230 million has been allocated for the construction of a facility at Tomlinson Depot and $300 million for the Dotito Police Station, as well as other funds for the upgrading of various police stations.
Ncube also addressed concerns about the conditions of prisons in the country and stated that prisons should make use of their own farms to produce food. However, legislators urged for increased funding for prisoners’ food and for prison guards’ salaries.
more recommended stories
-
Government land reform beneficiaries face eviction for mining project
At least 3,000 people who have.
-
Chinese-owned firm to invest billions in Zimbabwe railway project
TSINGSHAN Holdings, a Chinese-owned company with.
-
Mthuli Ncube announces limited funds for 2023 national budget
Zimbabwe Finance minister Mthuli Ncube has.
-
Kariba power station has increased its electricity production by 100%
The Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) has.
-
Increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe has reported an increase in.
-
A CCC councillor is supporting the campaign of a Zanu PF MP in Silobela
At a prize giving ceremony at.
-
South African authorities seize Marry Mubaiwa’s Pretoria home and Range Rovers
The ex-wife of Zimbabwe’s Vice President.
-
Implementing free education would take time, according to Mthuli Ncube
The Minister of Finance and Economic.