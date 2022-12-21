Zimbabwe Approves National Broadband Plan to Boost Economic Development and Innovation

The Zimbabwean government plans to implement a national broadband strategy over the next seven years in order to reduce the cost of broadband and stimulate economic development.

The Cabinet of Zimbabwe approved the Zimbabwe National Broadband Plan on Tuesday, which will be in effect from 2023 to 2030 and aims to lower the cost of broadband access to 2% of the average monthly income, down from the current 10.1%.

The plan, which will be led by the government with assistance from private investors, aims to promote the use of broadband services at the government, business, household, and individual levels in order to transition the country’s growth from being primarily driven by natural resource exploitation to innovation-driven growth.

The minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services stated that increased internet access will improve Zimbabwe’s global competitiveness, create jobs, enhance national security, and improve performance in education, agriculture, health, and governance, all of which are essential for achieving sustainable development goals.

A broadband committee will be established to evaluate progress, facilitate coordination and collaboration, and identify areas for program adjustment.

