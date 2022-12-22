Fatal road accidents in Zimbabwe caused by negligent driving during festive season

The police in Zimbabwe have reported that the recent spate of road accidents during the festive period has been caused by negligent driving.

At least 20 people have died in separate traffic accidents on major highways since December 15, 2022. In an interview, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi stated that the majority of these fatal accidents have been caused by drivers’ errors in overtaking, encroaching into oncoming traffic, and speeding. Nyathi urged drivers to be more safety-conscious and to change their reckless mindset in order to prevent further accidents.

Civil Protection Department chief director Nathan Nkomo also encouraged drivers to exercise caution on the roads. Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga released a statement warning drivers to avoid speeding and overloading their vehicles, and reminding them that unroadworthy and plateless vehicles will be impounded by the police. The festive period sees an increase in both human and vehicular traffic as people travel for holiday activities.

