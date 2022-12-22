Gauteng police arrest over 1,000 wanted suspects in Pretoria West roadblock operation

In a major success for law enforcement in Pretoria, over 1,000 wanted suspects were arrested during a roadblock in Pretoria West on Wednesday morning.

The operation, known as O Kae Molao, was conducted by Gauteng police, and Commissioner Elias Mawela stated that he was pleased with the progress made during the operation.

In addition to the arrests, police also recovered two stolen vehicles and arrested 77 undocumented individuals.

Commissioner Mawela praised the efforts of the police officers involved in the operation and noted that it was an important step in the fight against crime in the region.

Residents of Pretoria West can rest assured that the police are working tirelessly to keep their community safe and bring those who break the law to justice.

The success of this operation is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the Gauteng police force, and the community can take comfort in knowing that they are working to keep their streets safe.

