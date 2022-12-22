Shadreck Mashayamombe Retires from Politics to Focus on Business and Farming

Shadreck Mashayamombe, former legislator for Harare South, has announced that he is retiring from politics to focus on his business and farming.
In an interview with NewsDay, Mashayamombe stated that he wants to dedicate more time to his business and has been away from home since 2018, during which time the political landscape has changed.
Mashayamombe was a member of the G40, a faction within the ruling Zanu-PF party that was supportive of former First Lady Grace Mugabe.
During the 2017 coup that led to the ouster of former President Robert Mugabe, Mashayamombe was reportedly abducted, tortured, and robbed of $50,000 by army assailants.
In December 2017, Mashayamombe’s house was raided and his brother was badly injured in an attack by Zanu-PF militants. In the 2018 general elections, Mashayamombe ran as an MDC Alliance candidate and lost narrowly to Zanu-PF’s Tongai Mnangagwa, who had the support of double candidates.
