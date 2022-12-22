Two Women Killed in Shooting on Bus in Limpopo, South Africa en route to Zimbabwe

Two passengers were killed in an attack aboard a bus belonging to Copperbelt Bus Company in Limpopo, South Africa on Thursday.

The bus was traveling from Pretoria to the Zimbabwean capital of Harare when it was stopped by a group of armed suspects. The suspects shot three women, killing two and critically injuring the other. All other passengers were ordered to disembark and lie on the ground, where they were robbed of their belongings.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the suspects boarded the bus at Bosman Street station in Pretoria, pretending to be passengers.

As the bus passed the Mantsole weighbridge along the N1 road, one of the suspects produced a firearm and shot through the front windscreen, forcing the driver to pull over. The suspects were then picked up by another vehicle following the bus.

Limpopo police have opened two cases of murder, attempted murder, and armed robbery and are calling for any information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has condemned the attack and urged the public to contact Captain Dana Smith at 081-577-4383 or the Crime Stop number 08600-1011 with any information. The MySAPS app can also be used to send information about the incident.

This tragic event serves as a reminder of the dangers of public transportation and the importance of taking precautions to ensure personal safety. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones during this difficult time.

