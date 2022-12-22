Video : Chamisa Unity Day speech calls for end to political imprisonments

Nelson Chamisa, leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) opposition party, has appealed to the government to release political prisoners, including Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala who has been held in Chikurubi maximum prison for more than 190 days. Chamisa condemned Sikhala’s imprisonment during his Unity Day speech.
You can watch the video of Chamisa’s speech below
