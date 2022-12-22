Zimbabwe Celebrates Unity Day as Chamisa Calls for Genuine Unity

Harare, Zimbabwe – On Unity Day, a national holiday in Zimbabwe, Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa called for genuine unity in the country.

“We the citizens yearn for real unity based on equality, tolerance, justice, and freedom,” Chamisa tweeted. “This was the vision of our founding leaders, such as Dr. Joshua Nkomo, who made sacrifices to bring us together. Today on Unity Day, we recommit ourselves to building a new, great, united Zimbabwe.”

Unity Day marks the signing of the 1987 unity accord between the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front and the Zimbabwe African People’s Union, which ended six years of civil conflict in the country. Chamisa went on to say that true unity requires dialogue and love, and cannot be achieved through manipulation, imprisonment, or violence.

“Unity wins peace and prosperity for nations,” Chamisa said. “There can never be true unity without true dialogue and love. We need each other. Unity is good for us all and for a thriving economy.”

Some social media users responded to Chamisa’s call for unity by calling for unity within the opposition, while others questioned whether true unity was possible given past divisions and conflicts.

“Start by uniting with Mwonzora! Charity begins at home,” replied General Bvanyangu.

MZANSIKANDABA added, “To be honest, the issue of Thokozani Khupe was a reflection of the MDC then cut from the same cloth. The difference is that we had ZANU and MDC. To be honest, the CCC President is not the one to blame ZANU PF. If I were him as an advice this subject does not give him ground either.”

Frank Sande differed, saying, “These guys are not prepared to be unified with anyone they have so many cases that make them candidates of Chikurubi Maximum Prison. Unless we as Zimbabweans are willing to forgive and move on. But how do you forgive a case like Moreblessing Ali’s? We need new strategies.”

ALLAN CHIPOYI replied, “Let’s preach unity, walk unity, teach unity, stay in unity. In the new great Zimbabwe, we will have people who walk the talk on unity, not pretenders. Good morning Your Excellency.”

As Zimbabwe celebrates Unity Day, it remains to be seen whether the country can truly come together and achieve the unity that Chamisa and others are calling for.

