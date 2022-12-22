Zimbabwean truck driver rescued by SA security agents after ransom kidnapping

A 42-year-old Zimbabwean truck driver was kidnapped by two gunmen in Mpumalanga province, South Africa and a ransom of 50,000 Rand was demanded from his employer and family.
The driver was abducted at 3 AM as he returned from a store at the border with Mozambique. Kidnappings for ransom have become common in the area.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said the incident occurred near the Libombo Border in Komatipoort.
The victim was taken at gunpoint into the bushes by the suspects. The suspects contacted the victim’s employer and demanded the ransom be deposited. Various stakeholders, including the National Intervention Unit, South African National Defence Force, the Airwing, Crime Intelligence, Hostage Negotiators, K9 Unit, Detectives, and the victim’s employer, mobilized resources in an effort to bring the victim back alive.
The suspects were eventually caught and charged with kidnapping and possession of suspected stolen property. They are expected to appear in court on Monday.
The investigation is ongoing and more suspects may be arrested.
