Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe Grinds to a Halt as Employees Strike Over Unfulfilled Wage Promises

Operations at Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe have come to a halt as approximately 30,000 employees, including contract workers, have stopped working in protest over the company’s failure to review their wages as promised.
The workers were promised a quarterly wage review adjusted for inflation in September, but management has yet to follow through on this commitment.
According to inside sources, the current strike is unlikely to immediately affect the sugar supply in the country. The company is said to have anticipated the job action by increasing production of stock in recent weeks.
One worker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, expressed frustration at the company’s failure to review wages during the holiday season. “Our salaries are supposed to be reviewed quarterly in line with inflationary trends, but this September, management did not follow through as promised. It is insensitive for them to not review our salaries, which have been eroded by inflation, during the festive season. The holiday season should be a time for us to spend quality time with our loved ones,” the worker said.
Efforts to reach Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe’s communications manager were unsuccessful, as calls went unanswered and messages went unreturned.
more recommended stories
-
Zimbabwe Lifts Ban on Licensed Commuter Operators
Zimbabwe’s Vice President and Health and.
-
CAAZ plagued by new wage disputes as employees protest payment delays
According to inside sources, the Civil.
-
Zimbabwe Approves National Broadband Plan to Boost Economic Development and Innovation
The Zimbabwean government plans to implement.
-
Chinese-owned firm to invest billions in Zimbabwe railway project
TSINGSHAN Holdings, a Chinese-owned company with.
-
Zimbabwe institutes a ban on the export of raw lithium
Zimbabwe has implemented a ban on.
-
Zimbabwe’s Largest Food Maker to List on Dollar-Only Exchange
National Foods Holdings Ltd., Zimbabwe’s largest.
-
eBay blocking transactions to Russian addresses
Online auction site eBay has said.
-
Bitcoin sink as China intensifies crackdown on cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin tumbled into the red on.