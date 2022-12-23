ZANU PF announces full Politburo lineup ahead of 2023 harmonized elections

HARARE, Zimbabwe – The First Secretary and President of the ZANU PF party in Zimbabwe, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, has announced the full Politburo lineup for the upcoming 2023 harmonized elections. The announcement was made during a Politburo meeting at party headquarters in Harare on Friday morning.

At the party’s 7th National People’s Congress in October, President Mnangagwa appointed the Vice Presidents of the party, General Retired Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi, as well as the National Chairman, Cde Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, and the Secretary for Administration, Dr Obert Mpofu.

The Politburo also includes the following members: Cde Obert Mpofu as Secretary for Administration, Cde Patrick Chinamasa as Secretary for Finance, Dr Mike Bimha as Secretary for Commissariat, Dr Simbarashe Mbengegwi as Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Cde Lovemore Matuke as Secretary for Security, Cde July Moyo as Secretary for Transport, Advocate Jacob Mudenda as Secretary for Legal Affairs, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa as Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Douglas Mombeshora as Secretary for Health and Child Welfare and Elderly, Cde Kenneth Musanhi as Secretary for Lands, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa as Secretary for Environment and Tourism, Cde Charles Tavengwa as Secretary for Ideology, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi as Secretary for Science and Technology, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni as Secretary for Economic Development, Cde Richard Ndhlovhu as Secretary for Labour and Empowerment, Cde Paul Munyaradzi Mangwana as Secretary for Mines, Cde Super Mandiwanzira as Secretary for Local Government, Major General (Retired) Engelbert Rugeje as Secretary for Economic Affairs, Cde Joshua Malinga as Secretary for Disabilities, Cde Mable Chinomona as Secretary for Women Affairs, Cde Tino Machakaire as Secretary for Youth Affairs, and Cde Douglas Mahiya as Secretary for War Veterans Affairs. Cde Eliphas Mashava is the Secretary for Business Development, and Cde Joram Gumbo is the Secretary for Implementation and Monitoring.

The newly appointed Politburo members have a crucial role to play in the lead up to the 2023 elections, and President Mnangagwa has stressed the importance of their work in ensuring the success of the party. “We have a strong and dedicated team in place, and I have full confidence in their ability to lead us to victory in the upcoming elections,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON SOCIAL