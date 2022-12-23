Zimbabwean teachers’ group calls on government to tighten regulations to prevent brain drain to UK

TEACHERS for ED (Economic Development), a group formed in support of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 2023 electoral campaign, has called on the Zimbabwean government to tighten regulations to prevent a potential brain drain of teachers to the UK.

The UK government recently announced that Zimbabwean teachers will be eligible for qualified teacher status (QTS) in the UK starting February 1, 2022.

In a statement, Teachers for ED urged the government to implement measures to protect Zimbabwean teachers from human trafficking, irregular migration, and exploitation by visa sponsors as they consider the opportunity to work in the UK.

The group has also suggested negotiating a memorandum of understanding or bilateral agreement between the Zimbabwean and UK governments to ensure the protection and dignity of Zimbabwean teachers working in the UK.

However, the Educators Union of Zimbabwe and the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe have argued that the government should instead focus on improving salaries and working conditions to retain its teachers.

The Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe has expressed concerns about the potential impact on the quality of education in Zimbabwe if large numbers of teachers leave the country.

