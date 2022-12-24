Gas tanker explosion in Boksburg, South Africa kills 9, injures dozens

At least nine people were killed and dozens were injured in a gas tanker explosion in Boksburg, South Africa on Saturday morning. The incident occurred when a gas tanker got stuck under a bridge in the city and caught fire. As firefighters attempted to extinguish the blaze, there was a second explosion that destroyed a fire engine and two motor vehicles, and caused damage to nearby buildings, including the Tambo Memorial Hospital.
Six firefighters were also injured in the explosion and are said to be in stable condition. The type of gas carried by the tanker has not been identified.
Patients at the hospital were evacuated after part of the roof collapsed following the blast. Eyewitnesses described the explosion as “more like a bomb” and said they saw “immense flames” and felt the ground shaking.
The circumstances of the incident will be investigated to determine the cause of the explosion and to identify any potential lessons that can be learned to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.
