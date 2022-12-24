Job Sikhala Jr. Criticizes Zanu PF’s Military Regime, Children Struggling in Father’s Absence

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Job Sikhala, who has been imprisoned for six months in Chikurubi prison on charges of inciting public violence and obstructing the course of justice, is reportedly struggling to provide for his 16 children while in jail.
His son, Job Jnr, spoke out against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “military” regime for Sikhala’s continued detention, stating that the family has had to rely on the generosity of well-wishers for financial support and to cover the cost of visits to see Sikhala in prison.
Sikhala, who is a member of parliament for Zengeza West, has accused the ruling party, Zanu PF, of keeping him in jail due to fears that his political influence could lead to their loss in the upcoming elections.
Sikhala’s next court appearance is scheduled for December 29 and it is likely that he will spend Christmas in jail, as his most recent bail application was reserved.
