Mampintsha’s passing sparks mixed reactions on social media

South African musician Mampintsha has passed away at the age of 40, according to a statement released by his record label, West Ink Records. Mampintsha, whose real name is Mandlenkosi Maphumulo, had been hospitalized after suffering a stroke earlier this week.

West Ink Records stated that they will not be releasing further details on Mampintsha’s passing at this time and have requested privacy for the family.

Mampintsha was a member of the group Big Nuz, which recently released a song called “Ngeke.” Big Nuz, which was originally a trio, is now comprised of only one member, Danger (real name Mzi Tshomela) following the death of R Mashesha in August 2017.

Mampintsha’s passing has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some expressing condolences while others celebrate due to the abuse allegations leveled against him by his wife, Babes Wodumo, in a 2019 interview with Metro FM.

Despite differing opinions on Mampintsha’s character, many have condemned those celebrating his death and have instead expressed support for Babes Wodumo during this difficult time.

