Man killed by train in Zimbabwe while sleeping on tracks

A man was killed by a train in Mount Darwin, Zimbabwe while he was sleeping on the tracks. It is believed that the man was intoxicated at the time of the incident. The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) released a statement warning people to be cautious on railway tracks as such accidents have been on the rise.
The train driver attempted to stop the locomotive with the whistle and emergency brakes, but it was unsuccessful in preventing the accident.
“Tragedy strikes in Mount Darwin as man is hit by train”
This is not the first time that someone has been hit by a train in Zimbabwe. In October of this year, a 17-year-old in Ruwa died after being struck by a train while wearing headphones and walking along the Harare-Mutare railway line. In 2012, a 21-year-old man in Bulawayo was also hit by a train while walking along the Bulawayo-Harare railway line.
“Preventable accidents continue to plague Zimbabwe railways”
To improve safety, the NRZ is encouraging people to exercise extreme caution on railway tracks and to be aware of their surroundings at all times. Tragedies like these can often be prevented by paying attention to warning signs and being mindful of the dangers present on the tracks.
