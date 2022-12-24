Mliswa praises Mnangagwa’s Politburo appointments, notes lack of gender equality

Temba Mliswa, MP for Norton, has praised President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent appointments to the Politburo of the ruling ZANU PF party. Mliswa, a former ZANU PF legislator, highlighted the inclusion of young politicians such as Hon. Adv. Jacob Mudenda, Tino Machakaire, and Supa Mandiwanzira as a positive move. He praised their credibility, discipline, and ability to restore respect and order within the party. Mliswa also mentioned the appointment of the First Lady, Auxilia Mnangagwa, as the Secretary for Tourism and Hospitality as a significant development. However, Mliswa also noted that the list of appointments is skewed in terms of gender equality.
In his Twitter thread, Mliswa expressed regret that Jabulani Sibanda was not included in the Politburo, stating that Sibanda is an excellent commissar who is skilled in managing the politics of both the southern and northern regions of the country. Mliswa also expressed relief that former youth leader, Mukupe, was not appointed to the Politburo, stating that Mukupe would have abused his position for personal gain and caused problems for the people of Hurungwe. Mliswa praised the return of Mandiwanzira as a positive move, stating that the young politician is disciplined as a party cadre. He also noted the inclusion of Chirau as a disciplined party cadre. In comparison to opposition figures such as Ostallos, Mliswa stated that Machakaire is a skilled politician rather than just an activist.
Overall, Mliswa expressed a mixed view on the appointments, praising some individuals for their abilities and credibility, but also noting the lack of gender equality and the absence of certain individuals he believed would have been valuable additions to the Politburo. The Politburo is the highest decision-making body within the ZANU PF party outside of Congress.
more recommended stories
-
Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa Begins Annual Leave After Busy Year of Developmental Programs
Zimbabwe’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has begun.
-
Man killed by train in Zimbabwe while sleeping on tracks
A man was killed by a.
-
Job Sikhala Jr. Criticizes Zanu PF’s Military Regime, Children Struggling in Father’s Absence
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator.
-
Hwange Power Station Restored to Full Capacity, Ending Weeks of Loadshedding in Zimbabwe
ZESA, the power utility company in.
-
Zimbabwean teachers’ group calls on government to tighten regulations to prevent brain drain to UK
TEACHERS for ED (Economic Development), a.
-
Imprisoned opposition leader Job Sikhala speaks out from Zimbabwe’s Chikurubi prison
Incarcerated opposition Citizens Coalition for Change.
-
Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions raises concerns over alleged implementation of ‘repressive laws
The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions.
-
Zimbabwean truck driver rescued by SA security agents after ransom kidnapping
A 42-year-old Zimbabwean truck driver was.