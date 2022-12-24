Mliswa praises Mnangagwa’s Politburo appointments, notes lack of gender equality

Temba Mliswa, MP for Norton, has praised President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent appointments to the Politburo of the ruling ZANU PF party. Mliswa, a former ZANU PF legislator, highlighted the inclusion of young politicians such as Hon. Adv. Jacob Mudenda, Tino Machakaire, and Supa Mandiwanzira as a positive move. He praised their credibility, discipline, and ability to restore respect and order within the party. Mliswa also mentioned the appointment of the First Lady, Auxilia Mnangagwa, as the Secretary for Tourism and Hospitality as a significant development. However, Mliswa also noted that the list of appointments is skewed in terms of gender equality.

In his Twitter thread, Mliswa expressed regret that Jabulani Sibanda was not included in the Politburo, stating that Sibanda is an excellent commissar who is skilled in managing the politics of both the southern and northern regions of the country. Mliswa also expressed relief that former youth leader, Mukupe, was not appointed to the Politburo, stating that Mukupe would have abused his position for personal gain and caused problems for the people of Hurungwe. Mliswa praised the return of Mandiwanzira as a positive move, stating that the young politician is disciplined as a party cadre. He also noted the inclusion of Chirau as a disciplined party cadre. In comparison to opposition figures such as Ostallos, Mliswa stated that Machakaire is a skilled politician rather than just an activist.

Overall, Mliswa expressed a mixed view on the appointments, praising some individuals for their abilities and credibility, but also noting the lack of gender equality and the absence of certain individuals he believed would have been valuable additions to the Politburo. The Politburo is the highest decision-making body within the ZANU PF party outside of Congress.

