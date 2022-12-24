Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa Begins Annual Leave After Busy Year of Developmental Programs

Zimbabwe’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has begun his annual leave after a busy year of implementing various developmental programs. He will spend his leave in the country, most likely between the capital and his farm, where he is known for being a big farmer and leading the agriculture transformation.
Vice President Chiwenga will serve as Acting President during Mnangagwa’s leave. In 2022, several major milestones were reached in the country under Mnangagwa’s leadership. These include the commissioning of the Sabi Star lithium mine, which is expected to generate $1 billion annually, and the Manhize steel plant, which will produce steel for both local and international markets.
The agriculture sector also saw success, with the country producing enough wheat to last for 13 months. Mnangagwa has also emphasized the importance of the younger generation in economic development through the education 5.0 model, which encourages young people to come up with innovations that meet the needs of industry.
As 2023 approaches, the country is expected to continue seeing economic growth, and Mnangagwa has stressed that violence will not be tolerated in the upcoming elections.
more recommended stories
-
Mliswa praises Mnangagwa’s Politburo appointments, notes lack of gender equality
Temba Mliswa, MP for Norton, has.
-
Man killed by train in Zimbabwe while sleeping on tracks
A man was killed by a.
-
Job Sikhala Jr. Criticizes Zanu PF’s Military Regime, Children Struggling in Father’s Absence
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator.
-
Hwange Power Station Restored to Full Capacity, Ending Weeks of Loadshedding in Zimbabwe
ZESA, the power utility company in.
-
Zimbabwean teachers’ group calls on government to tighten regulations to prevent brain drain to UK
TEACHERS for ED (Economic Development), a.
-
Imprisoned opposition leader Job Sikhala speaks out from Zimbabwe’s Chikurubi prison
Incarcerated opposition Citizens Coalition for Change.
-
Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions raises concerns over alleged implementation of ‘repressive laws
The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions.
-
Zimbabwean truck driver rescued by SA security agents after ransom kidnapping
A 42-year-old Zimbabwean truck driver was.