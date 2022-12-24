Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa Begins Annual Leave After Busy Year of Developmental Programs

Zimbabwe’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has begun his annual leave after a busy year of implementing various developmental programs. He will spend his leave in the country, most likely between the capital and his farm, where he is known for being a big farmer and leading the agriculture transformation.

Vice President Chiwenga will serve as Acting President during Mnangagwa’s leave. In 2022, several major milestones were reached in the country under Mnangagwa’s leadership. These include the commissioning of the Sabi Star lithium mine, which is expected to generate $1 billion annually, and the Manhize steel plant, which will produce steel for both local and international markets.

The agriculture sector also saw success, with the country producing enough wheat to last for 13 months. Mnangagwa has also emphasized the importance of the younger generation in economic development through the education 5.0 model, which encourages young people to come up with innovations that meet the needs of industry.

As 2023 approaches, the country is expected to continue seeing economic growth, and Mnangagwa has stressed that violence will not be tolerated in the upcoming elections.

