Air Zimbabwe to expand route network with new 50-seat Embraer aircraft

Air Zimbabwe is set to receive a new 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 aircraft in January 2023 as the government continues to modernize the national carrier.
The new aircraft, which is currently undergoing pre-delivery maintenance, will be the airline’s second Embraer and will allow the carrier to expand its route network by increasing frequencies on current domestic and regional destinations and by opening new regional routes and at least one international destination in 2023.
The acquisition of the aircraft is part of the airline’s six-year strategic turnaround plan to return to profitability and is part of a wider effort by the government to provide the necessary business enablers to ensure the sustainability of the national carrier.
With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, there has been an increase in demand for air travel, and Air Zimbabwe plans to participate in tourism marketing and promotional campaigns to take advantage of this growth. “Air Zimbabwe should be able to enjoy a substantial amount of this air travel market share,” said Air Zimbabwe board chairperson Dr. Silvanos Gwarinda. “Zimbabwe is our home base. We cannot be seen to be playing second fiddle to other players in the development of Zimbabwe’s global air access.”
