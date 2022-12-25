Kezi Man Stabbed to Death in Dispute Over Bottle of Whisky

A disagreement over a bottle of whisky in Kezi, Zimbabwe ended in tragedy on Thursday, December 22, when a bar attendant allegedly stabbed a local man to death. Wilson Mugandi, 25, has been arrested in connection with the incident.
According to the police, the victim, 21-year-old Mduduzi Moyo, was stabbed three times with an okapi knife in the chest, thigh, and waist after Mugandi accused him of attacking him with a catapult and stealing the whisky from the bar.
The incident follows another altercation in Karoi, in which a 21-year-old man was killed by a 24-year-old assailant following a dispute over $2 during a drinking spree at Gindikindi Business Centre in Kazangarare.
Police are investigating both cases as instances of murder. The public is reminded to practice caution and refrain from violent behavior, especially when consuming alcohol
