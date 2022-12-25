Mwonzora Promises Prosperity for Zimbabwe Under MDC Leadership

Douglas Mwonzora, the President of the opposition party MDC, has made a bold promise to bring prosperity to Zimbabwe when he takes over as leader next year. Mwonzora, who has not yet run for election since becoming the leader of the MDC, stated that Zimbabweans can expect a better future under the MDC’s leadership.
“I know that there are many of us who are stressed regards what to spend on Christmas, because the money and resources are not there,” said Mwonzora. “Please take heart in the fact that the new government led by the MDC is coming. It is a social-democratic government that is going to bring prosperity and end the suffering of Zimbabweans, peace for the people of Zimbabwe.”
A high unemployment rate, poor working conditions, and low salaries have resigned many Zimbabweans to a subdued festive season. Mwonzora’s promise of prosperity is a hopeful message for a country that has been facing significant challenges.
Mwonzora was recently elected uncontested to represent the MDC at next year’s polls. He will stand against rival Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa and Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa, who are the main contenders. It remains to be seen if Mwonzora can deliver on his promise of prosperity for Zimbabwe, but his words have given hope to many people in the country who are struggling to make ends meet.
more recommended stories
-
President Chamisa Brings Joy to Underprivileged Communities in Mashonaland with Food Distribution Event
Nelson Chamisa, President of the CCC.
-
Danish Film Production Company Sues Zimbabwean Government for Censoring Documentary Featuring Chamisa
A Danish film production company is.
-
Mnangagwa appoints G40 members to Zanu PF politburo in political balancing act
Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed.
-
MATEBELELAND Forum Condemns Arrest of Activists Remembering Gukurahundi Victims
The MATEBELELAND Forum, a network of.
-
Opposition Parties Endorse Kasukuwere as Presidential Candidate for 2023 Elections
HARARE, Zimbabwe – A coalition of.
-
Zimbabwe Authorities Arrest Activists on Unity Day for Remembering Victims of Gukurahundi Massacres
Three activists in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe were.
-
Video : Chamisa Unity Day speech calls for end to political imprisonments
Nelson Chamisa, leader of the Citizens.
-
Zimbabwe Celebrates Unity Day as Chamisa Calls for Genuine Unity
Harare, Zimbabwe – On Unity Day,.