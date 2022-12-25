President Chamisa Brings Joy to Underprivileged Communities in Mashonaland with Food Distribution Event

Nelson Chamisa, President of the CCC Party, visited Mashonaland on Friday to distribute food packages to underprivileged communities. The food hampers were intended for people living with disabilities, the elderly, and other members of the community in need.
According to Gift Ostallos, the party’s spokesperson, the food packages were the result of the 2022 Presidential Charity dinner, held last week. In a tweet, Ostallos praised Chamisa for his efforts, stating that the President’s gesture of love and solidarity demonstrated the true spirit of the holiday season.
Chamisa also took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the event. “Christmas time is about loving, giving, and sharing,” he wrote. “We had such a special and wonderful time today as we distributed hampers to the elderly and deserving in society.”
Overall, the food distribution event was a success, providing much-needed assistance to underprivileged communities in Mashonaland during the holiday season. It is clear that President Chamisa is committed to helping those in need and spreading joy and cheer throughout the country.
