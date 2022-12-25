Suspect arrested in shooting death of Zimbabwean national in Lincoln, Nebraska, USA

Lincoln, Nebraska authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of 38-year-old Khupo Mleya. Mleya was found outside his wrecked Jeep Patriot with multiple gunshot wounds in the early morning hours of December 23 and later died at the scene.
On Christmas Eve, 23-year-old Karsen Rezac was taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and authorities are not releasing any further details at this time.
Mleya, a native of Zimbabwe, had a passion for education and motorcycles, and is survived by his ex-wife and a daughter. His colleagues and friends remember him for his ability to connect with people and his infectious laugh and smile. Mleya had worked at a local bike shop and had also spent time as a groundskeeper at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he had been a student.
The arrest of Rezac brings some closure to the Mleya family and the Lincoln community, who were shaken by the sudden and violent loss. It is not yet clear what the motive for the shooting may have been. The case is set to go to court on Tuesday, and authorities are continuing to gather evidence and speak with witnesses.
