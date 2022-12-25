Zimbabwe Announces December 27 as Public Holiday for 2022

Zimbabwe has announced that December 27, 2022 will be a public holiday. This news was confirmed through the publication of the GN 2021-851 PUBLIC HOLIDAYS AND PROHIBITION OF BUSINESS ACT FOR 2022 by the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe, on April 30, 2021.
The holiday has been scheduled for the next available business day because Christmas falls on a Sunday. This means that there will still be a four-day weekend, with Boxing Day being on Monday. Those who choose to take time off from Unity Day (December 21, 2022) until the holiday will have a six-day break.
South Africa has also recently declared December 27 a public holiday. The announcement of this holiday in Zimbabwe will no doubt be welcomed by many, as it provides an opportunity for a longer break and time off work.
