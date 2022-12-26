Four killed in Christmas Eve car accident on Chivhu-Nyazura Road

Four people have died in a tragic car accident on the Chivhu-Nyazura Road on Christmas Eve.
According to a police report, the accident occurred at around 7:30 PM when a Toyota Rav 4, carrying seven passengers, collided head-on with a Hino truck. The driver of the Toyota Rav 4 was traveling towards Chivhu at the time of the collision.
Two people died at the scene, while two others died while being transported to the hospital. The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.
The Chivhu-Nyazura Road has been closed to traffic while authorities investigate the cause of the accident. Our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of those who have been affected by this tragedy.
