Four men arrested in connection with gang rape and death of 13-year-old girl

Four men have been arrested in connection with the gang rape and death of a 13-year-old girl on Christmas Day in Kabale District, western Uganda. The victim, Glorious Akampurira Owembabazi, was found unconscious at a trading center in Kyarugondo village after the attack and later passed away at Kabale regional referral hospital.

According to ASP Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson, the suspects have been identified as Davis Akankwasa Kehoda, Allan Akanyijuka, Moses Sendarera, and Norman Ahumuza Kanuma, all residents of the Kamuganguzi Sub County. The suspects are currently in police custody as the investigation into the incident continues.

The news of the tragic attack has sparked outrage in the community, with many calling for justice for the victim and stricter punishment for those responsible. It is a reminder of the ongoing issue of sexual violence and the need for increased efforts to protect and support survivors.

