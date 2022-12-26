Police Arrest Driver of Gas Tanker That Exploded in Boksburg

On Saturday, police arrested the driver of the gas tanker that caused an explosion in Boksburg, South Africa. The 32-year-old suspect has been charged with multiple counts of culpable homicide, negligent causing of an explosion resulting in death, and malicious damage to property.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the tanker became stuck while attempting to pass under a low bridge, leading to the explosion. The tanker was reportedly en route from Richards Bay to Botswana at the time of the incident. The driver was unharmed, but reports suggest that he may have tried to warn others of the danger before the explosion occurred.

The explosion resulted in 15 deaths and numerous injuries. Among those killed were three staff members from Tambo Memorial Hospital – a driver and two nurses. A total of 37 people, including 24 patients and 13 staff members at the hospital, sustained severe burns and were transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment. The hospital itself sustained significant damage, including to the emergency unit and x-ray department.

The driver of the tanker is expected to appear in court on December 28th.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON SOCIAL