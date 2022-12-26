Police divers search for Zimbabwe teenager swept over tidal pool wall at resort in South Africa

On Christmas Day, a 14-year-old male from Zimbabwe went missing after being swept over the sea wall of a tidal pool at Seaview Resorts in Gqeberha’s Beach View, located in the Eastern Cape province of South Africa.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) was alerted to the incident and promptly dispatched a rescue craft to the scene. NSRI Deputy Station Commander Jonathan Tufts said, “On arrival on the scene, an extensive search commenced for the teenager who had been swept over the tidal pool wall while swimming. Despite our efforts, there remains no sign of the teenager. Police divers are continuing the search.”

Transnet National Ports Authority has issued an alert to vessels in the area to be on the lookout for the missing teenager. Tufts added, “A number of Chokka fishing vessels close inshore near to the area are also keeping watch.”

The search for the missing individual is ongoing and the NSRI is urging members of the public to be cautious when swimming in tidal pools.

