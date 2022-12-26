Tollgate Standoff: Police Exchange Fire with Armed Robbers

On Thursday, seven armed robbers targeted the Ansh Red mine in Shurugwi, stealing approximately 400 kg of pregnant carbons, cellphones, and cash worth US$250. The suspects were arrested the following day at the Flamingo tollgate and are currently assisting the police with their investigation.
According to sources close to the case, Support unit detectives from Shurugwi received a tip-off and tracked down the suspects’ vehicle. When they approached the Flamingo tollgate, the suspects attempted to flee but were blocked by other vehicles in the queue. A gunfight ensued, and one of the suspects, Delta Misheck, was shot and later died after being admitted to Shurugwi District hospital. Another suspect, Promise Dube, is also being treated at the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing under the jurisdiction of the ZRP Shurugwi. These arrests demonstrate the dedication and effectiveness of the police in bringing those who commit crimes to justice.
