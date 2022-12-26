Zimbabwe Parliament May Be Recalled as President Mnangagwa Receives Delimitation Report Ahead of 2023 Elections

President Emmerson Mnangagwa took a day off from his annual leave on Wednesday to receive the preliminary delimitation report from the chairman of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Priscilla Chigumba. The report, which outlines the boundaries of electoral districts and determines the distribution of seats in the country’s parliament, is a crucial step in the lead-up to the 2023 elections.

According to acting chief secretary to the cabinet George Charamba, the President has to cause the report to be tabled in Parliament within seven working days of receiving it. This means that the report must be presented before Parliament by January 6th, as the next two days are public holidays and January 2nd is likely to be a holiday as well due to New Year’s Day falling on a Sunday.

The recall of Parliament will be necessary in order to meet this deadline, as the National Assembly and Senate were both adjourned until the end of January. The 2023 elections in Zimbabwe are scheduled to take place between July and August.

The receipt of the delimitation report marks an important milestone in the electoral process, as it sets the stage for the allocation of resources and the preparation of voter rolls. It also allows political parties and candidates to begin campaigning and organizing in the lead-up to the elections. President Mnangagwa’s decision to take a day off from his annual leave to receive the report underscores the importance of the upcoming polls and the role they will play in shaping the future of Zimbabwe.

