Zimbabwean women’s group challenges ban on sex toys, citing right to pleasure

A women’s rights organization in Zimbabwe is challenging a ban on sex toys, arguing that it violates their right to pleasure.
The Women’s Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (WALPE) has filed a court application challenging the legality of a section of the Customs and Excise Act which criminalizes the importation of “indecent” goods.
WALPE’s executive director, Sitabile Dewa, is being represented by human rights lawyer Jeremiah Bamu in the case.
The law was recently used to convict Ayanda Muponda, a socialite involved in the sale of sex toys, who received a suspended prison sentence and was ordered to perform community service.
The sale of sex toys, also known as adult toys, has increased in popularity in Zimbabwe with the rise of online stores.
