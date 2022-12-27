Bulawayo Mayor Urges Residents to Fulfill Financial Obligations

Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni has called on residents to fulfill their outstanding financial obligations to the city, which currently total ZW$31.4 billion. In a Christmas message to residents, Mguni implored ratepayers to pay their bills in order to enable the local authority to provide smooth service to the community.
Mguni also promised better service delivery to residents in 2023, stating that it will be significantly based on strong relationships with local business and stakeholder groups for the development of the city. He added that the council is committed to creating a clean and environmentally friendly city, with plans in place to improve waste collection in residential, commercial, and central business district areas through community engagement.
The mayor also addressed the issue of erratic water provision in the city, which has been exacerbated by recent electricity challenges affecting pumping and water treatment works. He emphasized the importance of timely payment in enabling the council to deliver smooth services to residents, as delayed payments often hamper the council’s abilities.
In conclusion, Mguni assured residents of the council’s commitment to improved municipal services in 2023 and emphasized the importance of all stakeholders working together for the development of the city. He also stressed the council’s commitment to good governance and stated that it will not tolerate corrupt dealings or underperformance by either councillors or staff.
more recommended stories
-
Zimbabwe’s tourism industry recovers with full hotel bookings during festive season
Tourism in Zimbabwe is on the.
-
Six suspects arrested in Harare for armed robbery and possession of firearms and explosives
Six individuals have been arrested in.
-
UN report warns of potential economic consequences for Zimbabwe due to Russia-Ukraine conflict
Zimbabwe is facing the prospect of.
-
Safer Sex Practices on the Rise in Gweru District
Condom use is increasing in Gweru.
-
Zimbabwean women’s group challenges ban on sex toys, citing right to pleasure
A women’s rights organization in Zimbabwe.
-
Three Killed, 13 Injured in Chentali Car Crash on Christmas Day
Tragedy struck on Christmas Day in.
-
Four killed in Christmas Eve car accident on Chivhu-Nyazura Road
Four people have died in a.
-
Tollgate Standoff: Police Exchange Fire with Armed Robbers
On Thursday, seven armed robbers targeted.